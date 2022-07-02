Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to raise green cover with tree plantation drive
pune news

PMC to raise green cover with tree plantation drive

PUNE With the arrival of the monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned a tree plantation drive to increase green cover at hill tops and other public spaces in the city
Published on Jul 02, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The civic body is purchasing additional saplings worth 45 lakh, said officials.

Ashok Ghorpade, PMC garden department head said, “Every year, the PMC conducts this drive, and this year too the drive is planned to increase green cover at PMC-owned spaces. As the monsoons were delayed, the tree plantation got affected. We have saplings at various nurseries, but we will also purchase additional saplings.”

The civic body has also planned to conduct maintenance work of the newly opened Sa Du Shinde garden at Taljai.

“During Covid, most gardens were shut. Now, the PMC plans to carry out maintenance work. The PMC has approved 22.8 lakh for Sa Du Shinde garden,” added Ghorpade.

