PMC to release 50 stray dogs back at Bramha Suncity

PUNE: As many as 50 stray dogs that were taken away from Bramha Suncity Society, Wadgaonsheri, after a six-year-old boy was allegedly mauled by a pack of stray canines last month will be released back around the society premises next week.

As the incident which occurred in the evening on February 7 left the society residents terrified with many of them even approaching the police to file complaints against animal lovers and feeders, the strays will be released under police protection anticipating opposition from the society residents.

However, four stray dogs seen in the video when the boy was attacked will be kept under observation for a few more days, officials said.

On February 7, the boy, Aniruddh Jondhale, was playing. His grandfather works as a housekeeper in the society when a pack of 54 stray canines mauled him. He was seriously injured and had to undergo treatment at a private hospital. The incident left the society residents terrified with many of them going to the police station to file complaints against the animal lovers. Following the incident, the PMC impounded (caught and taken to shelter homes) these stray dogs from in and around the society premises.

The incident divided the society into two groups; one against the strays and the other, mostly animal lovers who want the canines to live in the same habitat (society premises).

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said that there are rules of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and court orders according to which the stray dogs have to be returned to the location from where they are picked up. “The rules have to be followed and they were picked up for sterilisation and vaccination. We are anticipating objections from the society residents due to which we will need police protection. We are also writing to the police requesting to provide protection.”

“The four dogs that were seen in the video during the incident will be kept for a few more days for observation,” she said.

The man-animal conflict in the city is not new and the residents of Bramha Suncity have been complaining about the dog menace in society. The civic body has a significant role in resolving the conflict. Dog feeders are often looked at as part of the problem of stray dogs by the society, officials said.

An animal welfare committee has been formed to look into the alleged complaint regarding man-animal conflicts in the society. The committee will identify the feeding spot for the community dogs within the society premises. Similar complaints in the future will also be handled by the committee.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said that the rules of the AWBI have to be followed and the dogs will be released in the habitat they were picked up from. “It’s a challenging situation for us as on the one hand, we have to ensure that there is no animal abuse and harassment to the animal feeders. On the other hand, we have to make sure that there is no unnecessary trouble caused to the area residents. We need support from the citizens to end the man-animal conflict and ensure harmonious coexistence.”