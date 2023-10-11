PMC to set up 2 more hot mix plants at 5cr

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to set up two hot mix plants in the city for which it has approved ₹5 crore.

According to civic officials, the old hot mix plant is of outdated technology and the new plants would be updated technology. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, the civic body has only one operational hot mix plant, and if it is shut, the road work is adversely affected.

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, said, “The civic body is currently dependent on the only hot mix plant which is located at Yerawada. We need more such plants as the area in the PMC limits has increased and we need to construct more roads.”

“I have instructed PMC officers to identify the land for both the plants in different parts of the city,” he said.

According to civic officials, the old hot mix plant is of outdated technology and the new plants would be updated technology.

“After the commissioning of new plants, PMC will upgrade its old plant too. The hot mix is required for road works. Many times, it becomes cold while reaching the spot and does not bring desired results. Considering that the PMC is planning to erect the hot mix plants at different locations as the transport time will be less,” said Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!