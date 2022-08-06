PMC to set up incinerators to dispose of chicken, mutton waste

Like medical waste, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to collect waste chicken, mutton and fish directly from sellers.

While presenting the budget, PMC announced it is planning to erect a new incinerator facility for fish, chicken and mutton waste. A separate collection system will also be in place.

Asha Raut, head of PMC solid waste management department, said, “PMC plans to install an incinerator for waste fish, chicken and mutton. Also, vendors selling these items will be registered.”

Raut said, “Only erecting the facility is not enough but we would also need to erect the collection facility. Like medical waste, we would need to create dedicated collection centres from vendors. For that purpose, we will register all the vendors.

Another PMC official from the civic body requesting anonymity said, “PMC does not have data of how much chicken, mutton and fish waste is generated in the city. Existing practice is that it is mixed with other waste garbage.”

As per the PMC primary survey, more than 10,000 vendors are selling these items.

“We need to register them and chalk out their locations. After getting their locations, it would be easy to have a proper collection system,” said the official.