PMC to spend 2 crore for beautification of four lakes

After spending crores on lake beautification, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now announced a ₹2 crore plan to enhance four more lakes—Katraj, Pashan, Peshwa, and Model Colony—under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Additionally, PMC aims to curb pollution and improve water quality in these lakes. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC’s Standing Committee approved the tenders for the project on Friday, which includes tree plantations, concrete pathways, garbage disposal, and jogging tracks. Additionally, PMC aims to curb pollution and improve water quality in these lakes.

PMC regularly spends funds on removing water hyacinths and cleaning lakes. In 2017, it constructed a drainage system to prevent untreated water from entering Katraj Lake. A sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of two million litres per day is also under construction.

Sandeep Kadam, head of PMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, said, “The beautification work will be carried out under our department as PMC has received funds from the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The project includes tree plantations around the lakes, construction of concrete roads, garbage disposal, and jogging tracks. Strict action will be taken against those dumping garbage near the lakes.”

Kadam also noted that this is the first time the Solid Waste Management Department is overseeing a lake beautification project. Peshwa and Model Colony Lakes are being included in such a project for the first time.

In 2024, PMC received ₹20 crore from the Union Government under the AMRUT scheme for lake desalting to improve water storage and facilitate further development. The project included jogging tracks, tree and flower plantations, exercise equipment, and benches, along with garbage removal. The initiative aimed to increase water storage capacity and address pollution, sanitation, and encroachment issues.

An official from the Environment Department said, “Under these funds, we have carried out desalting and constructed sewage treatment plants (STPs) to stop sewage from flowing into Pashan and Katraj lakes.”

However, Kadam stated, “We are not aware of the work done by the Environment Department on these lakes. But since this is the first time we are handling lake beautification, we will coordinate with them.”