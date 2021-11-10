PMC to spend 30 lakh on maintenance Swargate-Hadapsar BRTS

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 10, 2021 01:56 AM IST
By Siddharth Gadkari

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will spend 30 lakh on maintenance of the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) on the Swargate-Hadapsar route, a decision that has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism.

Rajendra Ardhapure, executive engineer of the road department said, “PMC plans to spend the 30 lakh on repairs, maintenance of dividers, repairing of cycle tracks and other related work. Due to the proposed PMRDA metro work on this route, we have taken the decision to only carry out maintenance.”

The Swargate-Hadapsar stretch is part of the proposed Metro extension route under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), who is developing the Metro rail line from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

Pune district guardian minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had earlier given instructions to carry out a detailed project report (DPR). Now, a final decision is pending.

Yogesh Sasane, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator said, “There is no BRTS on the Swargate-Hadapsar route. We had demolished the system two years back. Now, BRTS does not exist on this route. So, it is a waste of money that the PMC wants to spend on maintenance work. Besides that, there are Metro routes proposed here.”

V G Kulkarni, chief superintendent of the road department said, “Actually, We wanted to revamp Swargate-Hadapsar BRTS route. However, due to the proposed PMRDA metro extension from Shivajinagar (civil court) to Phursungi, We have decided to carry out maintenance of the existing route. It will help to avoid wastage of money. There is need for maintenance on this route.”

In the pilot BRTS project, the corporation had spent 127.48 crore in 2006-07. After that, PMC spent 85 crore revamping the entire stretch with cycle tracks, footpaths, and bus stops in the middle of the BRTS lanes.

Vivek Kharvadkar, chief engineer of e PMRDA said, “We got the DPR for the Shivajinagar to Phursungi extension. A final decision will be taken after the report is tabled at the PMRDA meeting.”

