PMC to spend Rs2 lakh to improve 95 students’ writing skills in pilot project

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is to undertake a handwriting improvement project in its schools, as a pilot project.

The PMC will spend Rs2,100 per student and train 95 students to work, improve and learn to write by hand.

Shivaji Daundkar, education officer of secondary and technical education said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students do not have the practice of writing. Because of online education, they have forgotten writing skills. PMC will spend Rs2 lakh to train 95 students. If the results are satisfactory, the PMC will extend the programme to include more students.”

Daundkar added, “Secondary school has already started and students are not able to write effectively. PMC has executed a similar project a few years ago. Even some private schools have run such programmes to give writing skills to students.”