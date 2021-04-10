Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to start Covid care centres at educational institutes, auditoriums, sports complex
PUNE Amid the surge in Covid cases in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to convert various educational institutes, hostels and auditoriums into Covid care centres
By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 08:14 PM IST
A statement issued by PMC read: “Covid beds are available at Agricultural College, Balewadi sports complex, SNDT College on Karve road and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar hostel Ghole road. The total bed capacity here is 1,900 beds and medical officers are recruited at these locations.”

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, said, “New Covid care centres are coming up at Sinhagad Institute, Vadgaon; Trinity College, Kondhwa; College of Engineering Hostel Pune, IIT Shivajinagar, Aundh ITI, Fergusson College, Shivajinagar, Nikmar Institute, Balewadi; Nandan Acura, Baner; Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate; and Savitribai Phule Pune University.”

“These new Covid care centres would have a capacity of 4,700 beds,” he said.

PMC had already started Covid care centres at Rakshaknagar Sports complex, Kharadi; Bankar School, Hadapsar; Sant Dnyaneshwar Hostel, Yerawada and Gangadham Fire Brigade, Bibvewadi. The total bed capacity of these centres is 1,250 and already 589 patients are taking treatment here.

During the first wave last year, PMC had started these Covid care centres to isolate those infected with the virus. Now, PMC will provide medical officers at these centres, along with oxygen beds at some places.


