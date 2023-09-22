PMC to start signature walk at Sinhagad Fort, Shiv Shrusti

PUNE:

The civic officials on Friday took the trial of this walk on Singhgad Fort and visited all the attractions in the historic place. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to launch a signature walk at the Sinhagad Fort and Shiv Srushti in Ambegaon after receiving an overwhelming response to its heritage walk displaying the city’s rich culture and heritage.

The civic body’s heritage walk is currently held on weekends and covers prominent landmarks like Shaniwarwada, Lal Mahal, Nana Wada, Bhide Wada, Vishrambaug Wada, and Mahatma Phule Mandai, as well as famous temples such as Kasba Ganpati, Tambadi Jogeswari, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, and Tulshibaug Ram Mandir.

Reacting to the development, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said PMC would provide AC bus service from Swargate for the proposed signature walk. For tourists, a pick-up facility from their respective hotels will also be arranged.

“The heritage walk in the old city area has received a good response. Now, PMC is planning to start the signature walk soon. The civic officials on Friday took the trial of this walk on Singhgad Fort and visited all the attractions in the historic place. The guide facility would get provided to the tourist,” Dhakane added.

PMC officials further stated, “To attract more foreign tourists and inform them about our history and culture, this signature walk is planned. Tourists would able to make online bookings for these walks from PMC’s official website.”

The ticket rate and pick-up point and all the details will be announced soon before launching this facility.

Satish Sahoo who is from Orissa said, “If the civic body organises such a walk, it would attract a lot of people, who are curious about the city’s history and culture. I have visited Sinhagad Fort twice, but there was no one to narrate the history of the place. Now, with an appointed guide, it would be easier to understand the fort.”

