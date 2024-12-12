PMC to submit proposal to state for cantonments merger

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing a proposal to merge Pune and Khadki cantonments in civic limits. According to officials, the proposal will soon be sent to the state government. Currently, Pune Cantonment has 362 employees, and Khadki Cantonment has 345 employees. (HT PHOTO)

Technical discussions with the Ministry of Defence are underway to address key issues and finalize guidelines. Once the guidelines are received, PMC will forward the proposal to the state government, with the final decision resting with the central and state governments.

Over the past year, discussions on merging Pune Cantonment and Khadki Cantonment Board with PMC are underway.

A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday at the Southern Command Headquarters to discuss the merger.

While speaking on the issue Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, said, “We will prepare proposal of Pune and Khadki cantonments after getting guidelines from defence department regarding merger.The final decision will be taken by state and central government.”

Civic fficials noted that there are differences in retirement age and salary structures between central government employees (retiring at 60) and municipal corporation employees (retiring at 58). These issues were highlighted as critical considerations with financial implications and funding for PMC to absorb these employees are also being examined.

Additional discussions covered the role of the army’s essential roads, land acquisition issues, and the management of sewage, water supply, and streetlights in protected areas.

The citizens of Pune Cantonment have been suffering due to poor infrastructure and limited civic services. This merger will pave the way for long-overdue development and address infrastructure issues.

Key guidelines for the merger

Transfer of assets: All assets meant for civic and municipal services will be handed over to the state government and PMC at no cost.

Municipal authority expansion: Leased and old grant properties in the cantonment areas will come under the jurisdiction of PMC.

Retention of military land: Areas under the MoD’s jurisdiction will remain under central authority, excluding them from municipal governance.

Integration into state governance: Cantonment areas will adhere to municipal and state laws post-merger, with the state empowered to levy local taxes in these regions. These changes aim to improve access to municipal services and enhance infrastructure in the merged areas.