PMC to supply water through tankers in merged villages

To offer relief to the people living in merged villages, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide drinking water through tankers to Kolewadi, Jambulwadi, Bhilarewadi, Ambegaon, Yewalewadi and other areas. The residents in the merged villages have on several occasions held protests to highlight the water issue and demanded basic civic amenities from the PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Though 34 villages were merged in the PMC limits in a phased-wise manner, the civic body has not been able to provide water to these areas in the absence of a water line network.

The civic body on Thursday published the tenders and invited tanker operators to provide water for these areas.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “The civic body is in the process of installing plastic tanks in some areas and they will be filled by tanker water. Residents can then use this water.”

“As per the primary estimate at the cost of ₹10 lakh, we can install 25 tanks,” said Pawaskar.

Pawaskar said, “Earlier the gram panchayats used water tanks to supply water to locals. PMC now fills the tanks, but it is not enough for the residents, so we will provide additional water through tankers.”

Meanwhile, many housing societies are paying huge amounts for water tankers amid irregular supply.