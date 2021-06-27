PMC to undertake trial run of EV for garbage collection

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to explore options to procure electrical-vehicles (EV) for solid waste transportation for solid waste management. State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) will provide four vehicles for trial run in coming weeks. It is the first such trial run in the country to use EV for solid waste.

The city generates more than 2,100 tons of solid waste and is collected and transported to solid waste processing plants which are located in different parts of the city. The PMC motor vehicle department spends around ₹90 crore per year for the maintenance of vehicles which includes fuel, repair, maintenance, and staff salary.

Mahesh Doiphode, deputy commissioner of vehicle department of PMC said, “EESL approached us and showed interest to provide EV to carry waste. At present, we are using 200 ‘ghanta gadis’ to collect garbage in different parts of the city. There are 200 such ‘ghanta gadis’ in operation.”

He further said, “As per discussion with company officials, they are ready to provide EV for trial basis to use to collect waste in the city. After the performance, we will make a decision to procure it or not.”

According to officials, Due to the increasing fuel prices, PMC is seriously conserving to increase the share of outsourced vehicles. The share of outsourced vehicles is around 30 per cent and the PMC wants to increase it up to 40 per cent. If the EV model will give us good results, it will also help us to cut expenses on fuel. Right now, PMC spends around ₹40 crore on fuel.

Ajit Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of solid waste department said, “It will be helpful to us. But I will decide after trial. The company will provide us ghanta gadi.”

EESL is promoted by the Ministry of Power, Government of India as a Joint Venture of four reputed public- sector undertakings NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation Limited, REC Limited and Powergrid Corporation of India Limited.

Deepak Kokate, regional manager of EESL said, “We have selected PMC as it has already started a program to purchase EV. So, we have decided to provide four vehicles for trail run for two weeks. It has the capacity to carry five tons of garbage load. It will save 25 per cent on overall expenses including fuel and maintenance. We will provide four vehicles to PMC for a trial run.”

“After successful implementation of the project, it will be implemented across the city. National Institute for Transforming India (NIITI) Aayog is going to monitor a pilot project, he added.