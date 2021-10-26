PMC to use a mechanised system to clean drains

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to use a mechanised system to clean drainage lines and chambers in the city. The PMC claims this will save water, time and money.

On Tuesday, the standing committee approved a proposal to use a mechanised system at the rate of ₹38,700 per shift; the lowest as compared to other municipal corporations.

Hemant Rasane, standing committee chairman said, “Right now, we use traditional methods to clean chambers and drainage lines for which we use around 270,000 litres of water in a year. In the new system, we will use jetting- cum-suction machines.”

The new system will solve water logging due to unclean chambers.

According to the corporation, the decision has been taken as per the central government’s Prohibition of employment for manual scavenging Act, 2013. The machines and the system is currently used in countries like Germany, Britain, Canada and Finland.

In India, the mechanised system is currently used in Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Punjab, and Delhi. The machines are made in India.

