Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to use a mechanised system to clean drains
pune news

PMC to use a mechanised system to clean drains

The standing committee of PMC approved a proposal to use a mechanised system to clean drains at the rate of ₹38,700 per shift; the lowest as compared to other municipal corporations
PMC has decided to use a mechanised system to clean drainage lines and chambers in the city. The PMC claims this will save water, time and money. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 07:50 PM IST
By Siddharth Gadkari

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to use a mechanised system to clean drainage lines and chambers in the city. The PMC claims this will save water, time and money.

On Tuesday, the standing committee approved a proposal to use a mechanised system at the rate of 38,700 per shift; the lowest as compared to other municipal corporations.

Hemant Rasane, standing committee chairman said, “Right now, we use traditional methods to clean chambers and drainage lines for which we use around 270,000 litres of water in a year. In the new system, we will use jetting- cum-suction machines.”

The new system will solve water logging due to unclean chambers.

According to the corporation, the decision has been taken as per the central government’s Prohibition of employment for manual scavenging Act, 2013. The machines and the system is currently used in countries like Germany, Britain, Canada and Finland.

In India, the mechanised system is currently used in Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Punjab, and Delhi. The machines are made in India.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP