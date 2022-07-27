PMC to verify 437 plots handed over by PMRDA are encroachment-free

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will carry out physical verification of 437 plots in 23 merged villages handed over by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). In 2017, 11 villages were merged with PMC and 23 villages became part of the civic body in 2021.

As PMRDA did not hand over amenity plots to the municipal corporation after the merger of villages, PMC had to request the district collector to intervene.

Ramdas Jagtap, PMRDA officer, said, “After handing over plots in 11 villages, we have released over 437 plots with total area of 516,470 square feet to PMC.”

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Though PMRDA has submitted documents related to these plots, PMC will verify whether they are free of encroachments.”

Rajendra Muthe, head, PMC estate department, said, “We have to physically check these plots before utilising it for planned purposes.”