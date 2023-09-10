PMC transfers 34 security guards from Kamla Nehru Hospital

Following three incidents within the span of a month wherein doctors and nurses at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) were verbally abused and threatened by visitors – the latest involving a female doctor being abused by a female security guard herself – the civic body has decided to transfer the entire staff of 34 security guards from KNH.

The civic body has decided to transfer the entire staff of 34 security guards from Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

On August 25, the female doctor in question scolded a female orderly at KNH over a mistake, saying that if the latter was unable to work in that ward, she could do some other work. The female orderly informed her mother, who has been working as a security guard at KNH for the past 15 years. Infuriated, the mother then threatened the female doctor with dire consequences, called the local people, and abused the doctor.

According to the female doctor, the mother-daughter duo created a scene and began abusing her and recording a video. “I had only told her daughter (orderly) that if she is unable to work in the ward, she can do some other work. It’s a regular thing to be scolded by your superiors for mistakes. However, doctors and nurses at the hospital are bullied and threatened by the local staff, which has been stationed at the same hospital for several years and has political connections. However, I appreciate that the PMC has issued orders and decided to transfer the entire security staff of the hospital,” the female doctor said.

Despite the female doctor taking the matter lightly to begin with, the attitude of the female security guard did not change, forcing the former to complain to the health department on Friday. Thereafter on Saturday, September 9, the police visited KNH but the female doctor refused to lodge a complaint with them. However, the PMC took matters in its own hands and decided to transfer the entire staff of 34 security guards from KNH.

Officials said that earlier on August 4, a resident doctor had been verbally abused by a visitor to the hospital after which an FIR was registered with the police. On August 5, a nurse was similarly verbally abused. While the former two incidents raised questions regarding the security at the hospital, in the latest incident, the female security guard herself had abused and threatened the female doctor.

Confirming the development, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer of PMC, said that two to three security staff at the hospital had behaved inappropriately with the doctors and other staff. The complaint had been lodged and they were expecting the staff to be transferred. “The issue has been discussed with the medical superintendent of KNH. The hospital head has been asked to regulate and control the security and administration at the hospital,” she said.

