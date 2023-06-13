Corporators, citizens accuse PMC of shoddy tree trimming ahead of monsoon

Following the death of a woman in the Sahakarnagar area due to treefall, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) tree trimming exercise ahead of the monsoon has once again come under the scanner with citizens questioning the quality of work.

Both elected members and citizens have blamed the PMC for not checking thoroughly dangerous trees and/or branches in various parts of the city and axing them in time to prevent accidents on city roads. On Monday, a tree near Muktangan School, Sahakarnagar, fell on an auto-rickshaw, killing the female passenger inside while the rickshaw driver sustained injuries.

Former Sahakarnagar corporator Ashwini Kadam said, “The PMC does not have the mechanism to cut tree branches properly. Earlier, elected members would do follow-ups and ask the garden department to cut the dangerous trees and branches. Now there is no such mechanism. We want trees and but at the same time, the local body needs to cut branches that obstruct the traffic and pose a risk to life and property.”

Earlier on April 10, unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds had led to 43 treefall incidents in the city which in turn had caused damage to vehicles. Kadam said, “Every year before the monsoon, the PMC claims that its tree trimming exercise is complete but the situation on ground is different.”

Ramesh Vaidya, a citizen, said, “A few years ago, a woman lost her life behind the mayor’s bungalow when a giant branch fell on her. Ideally, the PMC should conduct regular drives to check dangerous trees/branches before the rainy season. Many societies have planted trees. But the PMC staff does not cut the branches of trees inside societies although these may be hanging outside on the road/s. On the contrary, the garden department employees privately charge more money to cut the branches of such trees.”

PMC garden department head, Ashok Ghorpade, said, “Our department used to regularly cut tree branches. Now as the Wari is underway, the PMC has cut dangerous branches in many parts of the city. The regional ward offices have been given the responsibility of axing dangerous tree branches.”

Ghorpade further said that frequent road digging is damaging the roots of trees and weakening them from the ground up. “Our employees are only able to see the upper part of the tree. After digging roads near trees, contractors clear the roads but the roots of these trees are damaged. Our employees are not able to identify the underground situation of these trees. This is one of the major reasons for treefall,” Ghorpade said. He also said that a majority of complaints involve trees falling inside housing societies and that the PMC is not allowed to fell such trees and can only monitor trees in public places and on roads.

