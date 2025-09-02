PMC urges citizens to use local crematoriums to ease load on Vaikunth Smashan Bhoomi

In response to rising pollution levels around Vaikunth Smashan Bhoomi, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged citizens to opt for crematoriums closer to their residences for performing last rites, rather than relying heavily on the Vaikunth facility. Vaikunth, the city’s oldest crematorium, had been upgraded a couple of years ago on the recommendations of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). (HT FILE)

Civic officials said PMC operates 26 crematoriums across the city, although after the merger of 34 villages, more have been added, where 3,500–4,000 cremations take place every month. Of these, nearly 40% are performed at Vaikunth alone, which handles 35–40 cremations daily. The heavy concentration of rituals at the single site has resulted in significant smoke emissions and foul odour in the surrounding Navi Peth area.

“After the merger of 34 villages, PMC now has 75 small and big crematoriums under its jurisdiction, and these facilities are equipped to carry out last rites with proper arrangements. However, many families continue to prefer Vaikunth due to tradition and convenience,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC.

“Citizens visiting death pass centres will now be encouraged to use their nearest crematorium. Over 70 centres will be given a detailed list of facilities across the city,” he said.

Vaikunth, the city’s oldest crematorium, had been upgraded a couple of years ago on the recommendations of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) after residents of Navi Peth moved the Bombay High Court, citing severe air pollution. Following the court’s intervention, PMC installed electric furnaces and deployed mist machines to cut down smoke. Despite these steps, complaints about air quality and stench have persisted.

To spread awareness, PMC will display lists of nearby crematoriums at death pass centres and at crematoriums themselves. The civic body has also decentralised its five main pass centres to reduce congestion.

Dr Dighe said PMC’s Bhavan Vibhag has reviewed facilities in the merged villages. “We have started strengthening infrastructure at these crematoriums to avoid inconvenience to citizens. Security staff will be appointed at select locations, and measures to curb emissions are being taken up,” he said.