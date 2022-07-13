Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC urges private, IT firms WFH for two days

Various areas across the city faced severe waterlogging and traffic jams due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Considering the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) heavy rainfall alert, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday has appealed to private and IT companies to encourage employees to work from home (WFH) for next two days.

According to PMC press statement, “IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in Pune region for the next two days. Hence, we appeal to private companies, including IT firms, in and around Pune to encourage staff to work from home.”

Meanwhile, various areas across the city faced severe waterlogging and traffic jams due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday. The civic officials said that work from home for staff would help authorities to handle traffic situation better.

