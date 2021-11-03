PMC vax centres open on Nov 5 till 2 pm

PUNE Despite it being Diwali, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will keep 68 of its Covid-19 vaccination centres open on November 5 until 2 pm.

This is to ensure beneficiaries can get vaccinated given that day may be a holiday for most.

On Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the centres will be completely shut, while on Friday it will be open for half a day. Due to the steady supply of the vaccine, the PMC has been encouraging citizens to get both shots of the jab.

The civic body usually has 100 centres operational in the city, with a capacity to vaccinate 100,000 a day.

Dr Suryankant Devkar, PMC’s immunisation officer said, “We have decided to keep 68 of our centres at all hospitals open. We will keep the centres open on Friday until 2pm because the civic body is functioning for half a day so that people who have a holiday can benefit and take the vaccine. The centres would be shut on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.”

