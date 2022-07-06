PMC withdraws water cuts in city, decision to be reviewed after July 11

PUNE: Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced alternate day water supply till July 11, the civic body on Wednesday put on hold its plan citing upcoming festivals this week. Civic officials said the decision on water cuts after July 11 will be taken after reviewing the situation in dams that supply water to the city. Officials confirmed that heavy rains have improved dam stock, prompting them to take a call on cancelling water cuts.

According to a press release issued by PMC, the decision to withdraw water cuts have been cancelled till July 11 due to Bakri Eid and Aashadi Ekadashi.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC had announced alternate day water supply from July 4 to July 11 considering the depleted water storage in four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar. But as Aashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid are two big festivals to be celebrated on July 10, PMC has decided to keep daily water supply as per previous arrangement.”

According to him, PMC will announce fresh water distribution schedule after July 11.

Sources from water department said that as catchment areas and city have been receiving rains, PMC is likely to keep regular daily water supply from July 11.

PMC usually draws 1,650 MLD (million litres per day) water to meet the needs of the city. The alternate day water supply was saving 30 per cent water in a day. During the first three days of water cuts this week, many localities complained of irregular water supply and hike in rates for private water tankers.

The civic administration said it had to keep in mind the technical aspect of ensuring there is no problem in water supply network.

As per information from irrigation department, “Till Wednesday 5 pm, the water storage in four dams increased up to 4.08 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). The water inflow started in dams after heavy spells in catchment areas.”

Pune city is getting water mainly from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar dams.

On Wednesday till 5 pm, Khadakwasla received 11 mm rainfall, Panshet 52 mm, Warasgaon 53 mm and Temghar 30 mm.

Total capacity of the four dams is 29.76 TMC and till Wednesday it was 4.08 TMC. Last year on the same day, the four dams had 8.67 TMC water storage.

Water supply

PMC draws 1,650 MLD (million litres per day) water daily

Alternate day water cuts started from July 4 to July 11 as per initial schedule

PMC divided areas on the basis of even/odd days

From July 4, people faced problems and had to call for water tankers

Water cuts announced in Pune city after three years

Pune did not receive pre-monsoon rains in May 2022 after three years

