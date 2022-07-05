PMC yet to recover 9.20 crore fine from illegal hoardings

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to recover ₹9.20 crore fine from several violators including electoral aspirants for erecting illegal banners and hoarding across the city from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. Fine has not been collected for 92,126 boards, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic body has managed to collect only ₹1.62 lakh in fines, prompting activists to raise questions at the PMC for showing less interest in doing their job.

As per the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation (BPMC) Act, the PMC can recover ₹50,000 from an illegal advertisement board and can impose a fine of ₹5,000 per illegal hoarding.

Following the lackadaisical approach, the PMC commissioner has instructed the anti-encroachment and sky sign department to take strict action in terms of prompt recovery of fine from illegal hoardings seizure drive. The administration has stated that concerned inspectors in charge for the wards, will be held accountable in case of non-recovery of dues.

“Defacement Act criminal cases must be filed which unfortunately is not happening. The PMC is not interested in recovering the revenue and one must remember that PMC officials are paid by the taxpayers. PMC needs to be asked tough questions by the elected representatives about why the recovery is not being made and why FIRs are not being lodged for defacing the city. As a result the crime and violations continues unabated without any fear of the law ,” said civic activist Vivek Velankar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yashwant Mane, deputy commissioner of sky sign and permissions department said, “ A list of the defaulters who had erected unauthorised hoardings and notices was prepared and the fine amount is being recovered.Stringent action will be initiated ”

Headline: Flex city

₹9.20 crore: Fines yet to be collected by PMC

₹1.62 lakh: Fines collected

92,126: No. of illegal boards erected in the city from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022

To obtain licence

- ₹222/-Per sq.feet per year fee for advertising license. Term of new license is two years

-The application can be obtained from skysign and license department, Savarkar Bhavan, Shivajinagar

To register a complaint:

Call on toll free helpline 1800 233 6679 or SMS-9689931546

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email-skysign@punecorporation.org,

Website- https://pmc.gov.in/en under the portal grievances redressal system to register complaints