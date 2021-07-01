PMC allows 130 hsg societies to hold vax camps

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has okayed around 135 housing societies to hold vaccination camps on the society premises.

According to the civic body officials, the step to initiate vaccination at housing societies was taken to inoculate more beneficiaries in less time. As vaccination for 18 to 44 years started, many beneficiaries were facing issues to get themselves inoculated.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, PMC assistant medical officer (health), said that 135 housing societies had applied for private vaccination inside their premises.

“We have given permission to all 135 societies so far. Societies which can afford immunisation are going ahead. We have kept no application pending as we are encouraging more vaccination,” said Dr Jadhav.

Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC chief of health department, said that housing societies can sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private hospitals and set up vaccine camps.

“Since there are many societies which can afford vaccination on their premises, we have given approval to all,” said Dr Bharti.

Bharti said the “Vaccination on Wheels” drive is covering super spreaders and reaching areas where inoculation is low.

“The intention is to give jabs to maximum number of people. Now that the vaccine supply is streamlined more vaccination is happening in the city,” said Dr Bharti.

Abrarali Dalal, CEO, Sahyadri Hospitals, said that they recently did their first vaccination drive at a housing society.

“The drive was in one of the societies at Rahatani, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area and the charges are ₹780. As of now, six societies have approached us and we have signed MoU with two,” said Dalal.

Till June 30, Pune has inoculated 4,573,053 beneficiaries. On Wednesday, Pune inoculated 57,629 beneficiaries. Of these, 31,798 beneficiaries with first dose between the age group of 18 to 44 years. And 1,061 beneficiaries with second dose in the same age group.

Last week, over 50,000 beneficiaries were inoculated each day in Pune district. In PMC limits, on an average over 35,000 beneficiaries daily were inoculated in the past few days.

To step up vaccination for those who are not getting slots booked, PMC has started vaccination drive at slum areas. They aim to reach 390 spots to encourage Covid vaccination in slum areas across the city.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle, said that Pune district received 125,000 doses of Covishield on Thursday.

“Along with this, 35,000 doses of Covaxin were also given to Pune district. These doses are going to be sufficient for the next few days. The new stock may come by July 5,” said Dr Deshmukh.