PMCs anti-encroachment drive loses steam, hawkers return to footpaths
Despite getting support from citizens, media and the former mayor’s organisation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stopped its anti-encroachment drive all of a sudden. It was expected that the civic body would continue with the drive, especially in the absence of political interference.
Civic activist Vivek Velenkar said, “It was a good chance for the municipal commissioner to continue with the anti-encroachment drive in the city in the absence of political interference. It is the municipal commissioner who has all the powers.”
“We can understand the limitations of political leaders but what limitations does the administration have. They too are behaving like political workers,” Velenkar said.
Former mayor Ankush Kakade said, “When the drive started, we openly supported it and asked the administration to clean the city. All former mayors supported the drive and it went well initially. But now it is going on selectively. They are taking action against particular people and not touching neighbouring encroachments at the same time. This is creating doubts about the administration’s intention.”
“The administration is taking action only where they are receiving complaints. Citizens can see with their own eyes encroachments everywhere in the city. Why does the administration require complaints. They should carry out the drive irrespective,” Kakade said.
A trader from Sinhagad road said on condition of anonymity, “When the drive began, many traders began removing stalls which had extended across the footpaths on their own. But as the drive stopped, everyone resumed old practices.”
Ramesh Kulkarni, a citizen, said, “The administration carried out the drive only for publicity. They claimed to have cleaned DP road but encroachments have reappeared there.”
A PMC officer on condition of anonymity said, “It was a good opportunity as everyone supported the drive. After the attack on a PMC official at Dhanori, all sections supported the PMC. Even traders and hawkers decided to remove the encroachments on their own. But the administration has gone on the back foot now.”
Social activist Nitin Kadam said, “It is a failure on the part of the municipal commissioner. Despite having the power, he is not doing anything. Ideally, he should maintain the pressure to remove the encroachments. Had he maintained the drive, the citizens would have been happy and it would have been an opportunity for him to make his mark.”
Property worth ₹ 13 cr of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide to be attached in U.P.’s Mau
Property worth ₹13 crore of jailed Mafioso Mukhtar Ansari's aide Haji Mukhtar will be attached under the provisions of the Gangsters Act in east Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. On Monday, Mau district magistrate Arun Kumar issued an order in this regard. Earlier on Friday (August 19), the property of Mukhtar's brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari worth ₹12 crore was attached in Macha village under Mohamadabad police of Ghazipur district.
2018 abduction case: Atiq’s elder son surrenders in Lucknow’s spl CBI court
The elder son of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, Mohammad Umar Ahmad, surrendered before the special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Tuesday in connection with a case related with the abduction of a Lucknow-based realtor in 2018. CBI court, special judicial magistrate, Samriddhi Mishra, has fixed August 27 as next date of hearing for police custody remand application for Umar Ahmad. The CBI has already filed the chargesheet in court against Umar Ahmad.
Ensure maximum seats for BJP from U.P. in 2024 LS polls: Dharampal
State Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has called upon party leaders and office bearers to ensure that the party bags maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A meeting of the BJP office bearers of Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur- Bundelkhand region was held under Singh in the state unit office on Tuesday. Before the meeting, Singh met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.
Hathras case: Allahabad HC grants bail to Kappan’s co-accused
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted bail to taxi driver Mohammad Alam, one of the accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan while on way to Hathras in 2020. “The case of this accused appellant is distinguished to the case of co accused Siddique Kappan as incriminating material was allegedly recovered from his possession,” the court observed.
Solar-powered cruises on the Saryu soon
In the next eight months, tourists will be able to enjoy cruises on the River Saryu in Ayodhya. The cruise, which will operate on solar power, will cover approximately a nine-km journey between Guptar ghat and Saryu ghat covering historic monuments of the Ramayan era. District magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, earmarked the land near Guptar ghat where the solar-power based cruise will be constructed, on Tuesday.
