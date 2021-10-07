PMC’s cat sterilisation drive runs into Covid roadblock

PUNE Despite a state government order to sterilise stray cats in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) effort to sign on an agency that can undertake the task has run into the Covid pandemic and has not been revived.

As per the state government’s directives to all local bodies to curb the population of stray cats with the help of sterilisation, PMC had floated tender last year. It was floated in September 2019. However, due to lack of response to tender, PMC extended the tender time limit.

After that, the corporation had received one response. However, the agency did not have a certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The corporation gave the agency time to get a certificate from AWBI within six months. However, it did not happen as the corona pandemic began and the entire process halted.

As per state government order and AWBI advisory, every municipal corporation should have control the cat population and reduce the incidents of cruelty.

Amay Joshi, a resident of Shrikrupa Shursti society, Jambhulwadi, said, “We are facing the problem of cats in our society. Some residents feed non-vegetarian food to cats which is not acceptable to vegetarian residents. Cats cause a stench on the premises.”

Girish Kamble, a resident of Kalp-kalyan Society, Dhankawadi, said, “The cats roam around the society at night and scatter waste collected in dustbins, leaving food lying around. It causes uncleanliness. It puts restrictions on us from moving around the society or using the staircases.”

Manoj Dubey, an animal activist said, “Cats are independent and do not depend on human beings for food. Cats are useful for us. They don’t want specific food or shelter. They are not creating any trouble for anyone. We are against cat sterilisation. It is one of the important parts of the life cycle. Cats eat rats and other small animals which are harmful to us.”