PMC’s ‘MatruSanjeevani’ digitally tracks 1,000 high-risk pregnancies in three months

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has digitally onboarded more than 1,000 high-risk pregnant women under its flagship MatruSanjeevani programme within three months of its launch, marking a significant step in leveraging technology to strengthen maternal healthcare. PMC has digitally onboarded more than 1,000 high-risk pregnant women under its flagship MatruSanjeevani programme within three months of its launch. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Launched on March 1, 2026, the programme enables real-time tracking of pregnancies, continuous health monitoring and early detection of complications. It focuses on women with conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, anaemia and low body weight that increase maternal and neonatal health risks.

Using wearable devices, automated data capture and digital health platforms, healthcare workers and doctors can remotely monitor beneficiaries and intervene early when required. The initiative, launched as a pilot project, aims to reduce maternal and child mortality.

The programme is being implemented by the PMC health department with support from ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and civic health officials.

Manisha Naik, assistant health chief, PMC, said, “The platform offers end-to-end digitisation of pregnancy tracking, continuous health monitoring, real-time access to patient data, faster referrals for high-risk cases and better coordination between frontline workers and healthcare facilities.”

The programme is being implemented with IIT Kharagpur’s Centre for Rural Development and Healthcare Technologies (CRTDH) as knowledge partner, Preventivewell Healthcare LLP as implementation partner and Savemom Pvt Ltd as technology partner.

Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said the pilot project had yielded encouraging results.

“This pilot initiative has been very successful. We are closely monitoring high-risk pregnant women and ensuring timely medical intervention. Many women in the high-risk category often neglect their health because of low awareness or financial constraints. Through this programme, we can track them continuously and provide timely support,” said Kaur.

Health officials said the initiative could emerge as a model for digital maternal healthcare in urban India.