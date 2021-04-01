PMPML bus stand at Shivajinagar turns into autorickshaw stand

PUNE The commuters are left with less space to wait for public transport buses at Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stand at Shivajinagar, as most of the space near the bus stand is illegally encroached upon by autorickshaw drivers.

Out of the two bus stands at Shivajinagar- one stand is usually seen occupied by autorickshaws drivers. The situation is getting worse ever since the metro work has started near the bus stand.

“Earlier traffic police used to take action against them (auto drivers), but now since last one month, the nuisance has increased. The number of autorickshaws keeps on increasing especially after 3 pm every day,” said Nirmala Patil, who works at a private office in Shivajinagar.

The spot visit from HT confirmed that drivers occupy more space than commuters and most of the drivers were seen flouting social distancing norms.

“I have noticed many times that the auto drivers don’t even wear a face mask and keep spitting near the bus stand and no one takes action against them,” said Rini Patel, who travels from Shivajinagar to Aundh every day.

Asif Shaikh, an autorickshaw driver, said, “We don’t have an autorickshaw stand like one at the Deccan Gymkhana bus stand at Shivajinagar. Due to the metro work undertaken in the area, there is no space available for us, we park our autos here to get the customers.”

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Our team keeps on patrolling in morning and evening. Since last one week, more autos are parked here which is creating problem for commuters. We will solve the issue on priority.”

Auto drivers charge extra

As the night curfew is imposed in the city autorickshaw drivers are not charging fare as per metre after 6pm, but negotiating the fare to be paid by passengers. Night curfew is imposed in the city from 8pm to 7am.

“Traffic police should take action against such autorickshaw drivers,” said Ajit Marne.

“Such complaints have increased not only at Shivajinagar, but also at places like Baner. Action will be taken against them,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).