PMPML feeder bus service begins from six Metro stations

PUNE Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) started ‘feeder bus service’ from six Metro stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday. Passengers have been demanding bus facility from Metro stations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility on March 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The feeder bus service will cover Gaware College station, Nal Stop station, both in Pune, and Pimpri Chinchwad’s PCMC station, Sant Tukaramnagar station, Nashik Phata station and Phugewadi stations.

Pune Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) director Brijesh Dixit and PMPML chairman and managing director Laxminarayan Mishra inaugurated the bus facility.

“The feeder bus service will provide better facilities to passengers coming out from Metro stations and want to travel ahead to various destinations in the city areas near the stations,” said Mishra.

On March 6, a 12-km stretch of Pune Metro comprising one from Vanaz (Anandnagar) to Garware college of 5 km and the second from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) metro station to Phugewadi Metro station of 7 km was inaugurated. The Pune Metro project was started in December 2016 with a total cost of ₹11,400 crore and its total length of corridors is 33.2 km with 30 metro stations. Of the total stretch, 27.2 km is elevated and 6 km stretch in underground, according to a Maha-Metro official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}