PMPML organises Bus Day on April 18

PUNE In a bid to attract passengers towards public transport, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is all set to organise ‘Bus Day’ on April 18.

On this special day a minimum discount will be given to the passengers, and on April 19 the PMPML anniversary will be celebrated. From April 14 to 23 various initiatives and activities will be held at all the depots, major bus stations in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, according to PMPML officials.

PMPML chairman and managing director Laxminarayan Mishra at a press conference said, “Our motive is to bring more passengers towards public transport and they should use the buses rather than their private vehicles. Under this, we will be conduct traffic awareness initiatives among people which will be held between April 14 and May 3. There will be webinars, group discussions and passenger interactive sessions to know their feedback and suggestions.”

“Also, we are thinking about giving a discount on fare tickets on Bus Day event to be held on April 18. Once we figure out the extra burden on our revenue income and expected passenger count, the decision will be announced,” added Mishra.

Talking about the closing down of all the diesel buses in the fleet Mishra said, “Now, we are focusing to get more electric and CNG buses, to support our environment. Currently, we only have 40 diesel buses and those too will be removed from the fleet soon.”

