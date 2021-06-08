PMPML proposes fresh business plan to generate revenue

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has come with a new business plan to increase its revenue and improve the service to passengers, it’s the third such plan which the transport body has prepared.

The organization even got the approval from its board of directors, but when it comes to implementation stage many such business plans have gone for a toss in the past.

“Our main aim to prepare this business plan is to increase our revenue and reduce our expenses. Apart from that it aims to make strategies, how to increase our ridership, mobile ticketing and daily pass system revision and many more things are introduced in this plan. It has been approved by the board of directors and is available on our official website for public.” said PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD,) Rajendra Jagtap.

In the past three such business plans were prepared by the then CMD’s and several changes were also made in it. But sadly, till date none of them came to the implementation stage. One of the plans was even reheated by Tukaram Mundhe in 2017.

Talking about these business plans, Sanjay Shitole, a transport activist and member of PMP Pravasi Manch said, “There is lack of transparency and trust while making these plans. Earlier also such plans were made, huge funds were spent over it and then nothing happened. PMPML should involve transport organisations, experts and other stakeholders while making plans rather than giving it to a private company.”