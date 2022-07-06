PMPML starts fifth electric bus depot at Pune railway station
PUNE With its focus on increasing the number of electric buses (e-buses) in the city, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Tuesday started its 5th e-depot for charging and maintenance of e-buses at Pune station. The city already has four e-charging stations at Nigadi, Wagholi, Baner and Bhekrai nagar.
In the first phase, 25 buses will be charged at this e-depot. Twenty-eight charging points are already operational. E-buses will be provided on the Kondhwa, Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Alandi routes. A 15,000 KV transformer has been installed at this depot. “We have converted all CNC depots into e-depots. We have planned 35 charging points for the buses out of which we have started 28 points as of now. Once all the charging points start, all 90 buses can be charged,” said Chetna Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML.
As of now, Pune has 125 operational e-buses and by October, the city will have 500 e-buses. “We will be selecting 10 more places for charging points which will be used for PMPML as well as public charging points which is in process,” said Kerure.
Out of the total 500 buses, 150 e-buses will come under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles 2 (FAME 2) project of the central government. These buses will be taken on a gross cost contract basis for 12 years. The other 350 buses will be taken by both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations on a similar gross cost contract basis. “The e-buses are receiving good response and more mini e-buses will be operated in crowded places,” added Kerure.
After social media post about retirement, IAS officer Daulat Desai clarifies he wants to pursue new things
Daulat Desai, an Indian Administrative Service officer who gave a call about “no masks, no entry” during Desai's' stint at Kolhapur, resigned from the service and put up a long post on a social media platform on Monday stating it was “quite depressing to lie dumped in the backyard”. Desai's post led to various speculations about him being sidelined even after doing better job during previous postings.
Prepare development plan for Lucknow on lines of Metropolitan Board: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a development plan for Lucknow on the lines of Metropolitan Board and increase jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority. Adityanath also instructed officials to start work on green corridor project in the next two months. “At present, more than 45 lakh population comes within the jurisdiction of the development authority,” said the CM. He instructed officials to appoint town planner in every development authority.
Six injured as miscreants hurl crude bombs, open fire in U.P.’s Prayagraj
At least six people were injured when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened fire on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students' Union Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi andDwivedi'ss aides near Bade Hanuman Temple at Bandhwa late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Pandey and superintendent of police, city, Dinesh Kumar Singh also reached the spot and got the injured admitted to the hospital.
Missing boy found murdered in Pune; three minors arrested
PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday said that personal enmity led to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, whose body was recovered near Avishkar Society Borhadewadi Moshi on Tuesday, a day after he went missing. Assistant police Inspector SS Panchal said that, during investigation it was found that, a group of six minors including the missing minor gathered near Avishkar Society in Moshi for a party. All of them fled the spot after the incident.
Complaints prompt PMC to invite another bid for cat sterilisation
After two failed attempts, Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to once again float a fresh tender for cat sterilisation project after the last year's plan did not take off due to the Covid situation. PMC's move comes after a series of complaints from residents about increased population of stray cats which, according to many, are a “menace”. According to officials, PMC would pay the agency Rs1,000 for each sterilisation.
