PMPML starts fifth electric bus depot at Pune railway station

PUNE With its focus on increasing the number of electric buses (e-buses) in the city, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Tuesday started its 5th e-depot for charging and maintenance of e-buses at Pune station. The city already has four e-charging stations at Nigadi, Wagholi, Baner and Bhekrai nagar.

In the first phase, 25 buses will be charged at this e-depot. Twenty-eight charging points are already operational. E-buses will be provided on the Kondhwa, Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Alandi routes. A 15,000 KV transformer has been installed at this depot. “We have converted all CNC depots into e-depots. We have planned 35 charging points for the buses out of which we have started 28 points as of now. Once all the charging points start, all 90 buses can be charged,” said Chetna Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML.

As of now, Pune has 125 operational e-buses and by October, the city will have 500 e-buses. “We will be selecting 10 more places for charging points which will be used for PMPML as well as public charging points which is in process,” said Kerure.

Out of the total 500 buses, 150 e-buses will come under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles 2 (FAME 2) project of the central government. These buses will be taken on a gross cost contract basis for 12 years. The other 350 buses will be taken by both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations on a similar gross cost contract basis. “The e-buses are receiving good response and more mini e-buses will be operated in crowded places,” added Kerure.