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PMPML suspends driver who drove bus into roadside shop

The bus, which was coming from the Swargate side, suddenly veered off the road and crashed into the shop, leading to substantial property damage.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) administration suspended driver Balu Chavan on Thursday following the April 21 accident at Appa Balwant Chowk.

PMPML suspends driver who drove bus into roadside shop

The accident occurred when a PMPML bus operating between Wadgaon and Pune Station lost control and rammed into a roadside wedding card shop in the busy locality, causing panic among citizens. The bus, which was coming from the Swargate side, suddenly veered off the road and crashed into the shop, leading to substantial property damage.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the accident. However, the impact caused heavy damage to the shop and nearby property, including a parked two-wheeler.

“A special inquiry committee, headed by co-managing director Alice Pore, has been constituted to investigate the exact cause of the accident, and the panel has been directed to submit a detailed report within seven days,” said a senior official of PMPML on condition of anonymity.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PMPML suspends driver who drove bus into roadside shop
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