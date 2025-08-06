Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
PMPML to begin double-decker bus service in IT hubs

Dheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 06:26 am IST

PMPML chairman Pankaj Deore, along with joint managing director Nitin Narvekar and other officials, visited Mumbai on Sunday to meet Switch Mobility officials and inspect buses

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) plans to introduce double-decker electric buses on key routes covering the IT hubs of Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, and Kharadi in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Officials on Tuesday said that a team from Switch Mobility, the company that will supply buses, is expected to visit Pune next week to inspect proposed routes.

Double-decker bus facility introduced across the city in 1984 was stopped in 1995 due to high maintenance costs. (HT)
PMPML chairman Pankaj Deore, along with joint managing director Nitin Narvekar and other officials, visited Mumbai on Sunday to meet Switch Mobility officials and inspect buses.

Deore said, “We will start the project at pilot level in IT corridor. Each bus will have a seating capacity of up to 70 passengers with space for 40 more.”

