PMPML to close down around 40 loss-making new routes in rural Pune

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now decided to cut down those routes in the rural areas of Pune that are running in losses. As the number of ST (state transport) bus operations has been increasing since the last few days in Pune district, the PMPML has decided to close down the newly-started routes in the Pune rural area due to the MSRTC workers’ strike. There are 78 new routes that were started in the last four months after MSRTC bus operations shut down. While out of these 78 routes, more than half are running in losses and so they are going to be closed down soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information given by PMPML, as the MSRTC workers had gone on strike since the past four months, there was urgent need for public transport buses in the rural parts of Pune district. Hence, several new routes were started as per requirements and the number rose to 78 such routes in the Pune district.

“In our recent review of all these newly-started routes, half of these bus operations are now running in losses. There are hardly any passengers along these routes as ST bus operations have resumed normally. So, we have decided to shut down those routes where the daily revenue generation per km is less than ₹25. Accordingly, half of these routes will soon be closed down,” said Laxminarayan Mihra, chairman and managing director of PMPML.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the past over four months, MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government. Apparently however, the main demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers, so all the workers (apart from the union members) spontaneously joined the strike.