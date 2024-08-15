PMPML to launch mobile app today

The much-awaited Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) mobile application for passenger service will be launched on Independence Day that falls on Thursday. The public transport utility had initially planned to launch the PMPML mobile app in November last year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Dipa Mudhol-Munde will inaugurate the mobile app “Apali PMPML” on August 15 and it will officially run from August 17. The Android-based app available on Google Play Store will provide facilities, including route information, bus live status and tickets.

“Passengers can also file complaints and buy metro tickets using the mobile app,” said PMPML spokesperson Satish Ghate.

Kiran Pisal, a daily commuter, said, “The mobile app will solve the issues of small change, locating buses and filing complaints.”

