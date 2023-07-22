PMPML to start feeder bus service from two Metro routes

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will begin feeder bus service from Vanaz to Shivajinagar and Civil Court and Pimpri-Chinchwad to ease commuters’ access to Metro stations by proving last minute connectivity.

Last year in March, PMPML and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) jointly launched bus feeder service from six stations Garware College, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Phugewadi, and Nal Stop stations. However, it was stopped due to poor response from commuters.

Now, Maha-Metro is likely to launch Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and from Phugewadi to Civil Court passenger service from next month. Therefore, PMPML has planned to start bus feeder service on these two stretches.

On Friday, newly appointed managing director Sachhindra Pratap Singh visited civil court Metro station and discussed the plan to start feeder bus service.

Satish Gavane, manager (operations) of PMPML, said, “After Metro service starts on Garware to Shivajinagar and Civil Court and Pimpri - Chinchwad routes we will also start feeder bus service.”

“Earlier, Maha-Metro had started Vanaz to Garware service and PCMC to Phugewadi passenger service. At that time, we had also started operating bus feeder services on these stretches. We deputed by two-three buses at these stations. But we did not get a good response. So, we discontinued services,” he said.

“Now, we have planned to provide 12 buses on these stretches which will ply on these stretches every half an hour. The number of trips will be increased based on the response of commuters,” he added.

As part of the comprehensive plan, PMPML has identified two key bus routes that will act as essential links in the feeder system. Route no. 36 will operate between Shivajinagar Court Metro Station and Chinchwadgaon, while route no. 204 will traverse from Hadapsar (Bhekrainagar) to Chinchwadgaon, passing through the Shivajinagar Court Metro Station en route to Hadapsar.

The proposed Metro feeder bus service will connect major locations, including Vanaz to Shivajinagar Civil Court and Pimpri - Chinchwad.