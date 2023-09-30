PMPML to start online payment for tickets from Oct 1

PUNE

According to officials, Chandrakant Patil, guardian minister of Pune, will inaugurate the UPI-based cashless payment system at Kothrud Depot on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) fare tickets can now be paid by using UPI payment options too, said officials adding that from Sunday, October 1, such facility will be available in Kothrud depot.

In response to increased citizen demand, PMPML has successfully integrated QR-based payment system in all ticketing machines.

“Citizens can now seamlessly book bus tickets via online payments by scanning the QR in the conductor’s ticketing machine,” PMPML said in a message posted to its social media handle.

