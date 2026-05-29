Pune

PMPML to tighten revenue checks, reform spare parts management

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to introduce technology-driven systems to strengthen revenue monitoring and reduce leakages in its public transport operations. The public transport body will undertake route-wise analysis of average ticket collections to identify unusual deviations and possible irregularities in revenue generation. Officials said that the initiative is part of a broader administrative reform intended to improve transparency, accountability and overall efficiency of PMPML.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Along with revenue reforms, PMPML is also restructuring its maintenance and inventory management system to reduce unnecessary expenditure and optimise use of resources. Under the new system, spare parts inventory will be categorised into fast-moving and non-essential items. Expensive spare parts will no longer be stocked in excess, and procurement will be carried out only after proper technical diagnosis and approval. Officials believe this move will help prevent unnecessary locking of funds, reduce wastage and ensure that resources are utilised more effectively while maintaining the operational readiness of buses.

About the initiative, PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad, said, “We are focusing on introducing a more accountable and data-driven system within PMPML. By analysing route-wise ticket collection patterns, we will be able to identify unusual variations and possible leakages at an early stage. This will help strengthen revenue monitoring and improve financial management.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “At the same time, we are reforming the maintenance system by ensuring that expensive spare parts are purchased only after proper diagnosis and approvals. Earlier, unnecessary stocking often resulted in blocking of funds and avoidable expenditure. Through scientific inventory management and better monitoring mechanisms, we aim to improve operational efficiency, reduce waste, and ensure better utilisation of public money.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At the same time, we are reforming the maintenance system by ensuring that expensive spare parts are purchased only after proper diagnosis and approvals. Earlier, unnecessary stocking often resulted in blocking of funds and avoidable expenditure. Through scientific inventory management and better monitoring mechanisms, we aim to improve operational efficiency, reduce waste, and ensure better utilisation of public money.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Regular passengers have welcomed the proposed reforms, expressing hope that the measures will improve the functioning and reliability of PMPML. Sandesh Jaybhay, a regular PMPML commuter, said, “If PMPML reduces wastage and manages its finances properly, it will ultimately benefit passengers through better bus frequency and maintenance. Technology-based monitoring is a positive step and should improve accountability within the system.”