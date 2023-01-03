PMPML to upgrade highly qualified workers

In a welcome move, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to assign to its staff work that is commensurate with their qualifications. The decision comes on the back of a recent survey which found that there are as many as 225 highly qualified employees in the PMPML currently working as drivers or conductors despite having post-graduate level qualifications in streams as diverse as law, management and engineering.

The survey found that there are nearly 225 such staffers working as drivers and conductors in the organisation despite being highly qualified. According to the PMPML, there are various reasons behind this, chief amongst which is the need to financially support their respective families. In the wake of the findings, it was decided to give the staffers work as per their qualifications.

Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director (CMD), PMPML, said, “It has been decided that all the workers, including drivers and conductors who have higher qualifications, will now be allocated duties as per their qualifications. This will help the organisation to grow faster as their expertise can be utilised to improve work.”

Bakoria has instructed the administrative department to collect the details of all such workers and allot them duties commensurate with their qualifications. Currently, there are 2,296 drivers and 4,776 conductors in the organisation.

A PMPML driver who has a Masters in management said, “I joined the PMPML as a conductor as there were no job opportunities in my field after post-graduation. So, I applied for the conductor’s post and got the job. If I get work in the administrative department, it will be good.”