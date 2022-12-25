PMPML Wagholi depot begins ops at full capacity

The Wagholi electric bus (e-bus) depot of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has started operations with full capacity from Sunday, December 25, 2022. Earlier, only 50 e-buses were running from this depot whereas now, 105 e-buses are operational along with the advanced electric charging mechanism at the depot.

According to information shared by the PMPML administration, there were several complaints raised by passengers travelling from the Wagholi depot about less number of e-buses travelling on various routes. While the Wagholi depot had the capacity to run 105 e-buses daily, there were only 50 e-buses running from this depot earlier. Now however, with 55 more e-buses having been added to the fleet, the depot is running at full capacity, much to the relief of the passengers. The newly-added e-buses will travel across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the benefit of the passengers. While the organisation is also planning to start other e-depots at full capacity in the near future.

“This newly-started e-bus depot at Wagholi had less number of buses since it started, and passengers were demanding more buses. Accordingly, we decided to run with full capacity and now, 55 more buses have been

authorised which will resolve the passengers’ woes. The depot which is spread across 3.5 acres has all the advanced technology of electric charging of the buses and now, passengers can benefit from this service,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.

Meenakshi Jadhav, a local, said, “There was major inconvenience for a lot of passengers as the number of buses were less. Now with the additional buses, it will help us travel during peak evening hours.”