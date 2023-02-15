PMPML working on ‘master plan’ to improve bus ops, commuter services

PUNE: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is preparing and implementing phase-wise a ‘master plan’ in order to improve bus operations, pare losses, and provide better services to commuters. Among other things, the plan includes closing down late night and early morning bus services on certain routes with low occupancy, general and broken bus operation schedules, and changes in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus operations.

The plan comes after a detailed analysis of all routes in the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas under the ‘route rationalisation’ project by chairman and managing director (CMD) of PMPML, Om Prakash Bakoria, and his team of officials. It is learned that Bakoria personally visited each PMPML depot in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas to understand the routes, bus conditions, depot requirements and passenger expectations as part of the analysis.

“Currently, of the 2,181 buses in the PMPML fleet, about 1,705 hit the road on an average daily basis. We are trying to increase this number to above 1,800 buses so that we can fulfil the growing needs of passengers in the entire Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural areas. We are working on a ‘master plan’ to improve bus operations and services to passengers under the PMPML,” said Bakoria.

A new system of daily review of PMPML bus depots and routes has been introduced. “Earlier we used to take monthly reviews of the depots, but we were not able to understand the exact situation of the routes,” said Bakoria.

Further, the frequency of buses on different routes is being changed as per passenger and timing needs. For example, the frequency of buses on certain routes has been changed to 30 minutes or one hour, down from the earlier 10 minutes. Whereas the frequency of buses at major bus stands during peak hours has been increased.

“This is all about conducting a proper analysis, studying the routes and accordingly giving directions to our officers. Now we are getting good results and passengers are getting better services. We have studied all bus routes depot-wise and we noticed that during early morning and late night, there are very few passengers travelling by buses. Hence, we identified such routes and closed bus services on these routes. Whereas at major bus stops namely near Pune railway station, there is continuous passenger flow even at night so we have kept those bus schedules as they were earlier,” Bakoria said.

About BRT routes and services, he said, “Currently, we are operating on seven BRT routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and we need to strengthen bus operations and frequency on these routes. There are misconceptions about BRT services among passengers as there are fewer buses currently running on the BRT routes. However, we are going to increase the number of buses on BRT routes. For maintenance of BRT bus stops, we are in talks with both municipal corporations to provide funds for their repair and maintenance works.”

Daily PMPML commuter Archana Arnake said, “I travel daily from Hadapsar to Deccan Gymkhana for my job, and there are lots of things that need to be improved by the PMPML; from the condition of buses and bus stops, maintaining the frequency of buses on major routes, and most importantly, the security of passengers. It’s good that PMPML is now working on a plan to change the bus operations and develop passenger facilities.”

Jugal Rathi, president, PMPML Pravasi Manch, stressed that public transport in the city should be commuter-centric as it is part of essential services. “Every citizen has the right to get better public transport services like other daily services and so, it is not an expense but an investment for the civic body. With optimum usage of available sources, PMPML should always try to provide the best quality service to citizens, and it is good that PMPML is now working on a plan to make changes for the benefit of passengers. We also had several meetings with Bakoria since he has taken charge. All the changes benefitting passengers are good but they should also look at the difficulties faced by passengers,” he said.

