PMPML to install 148 automatic boom barriers on 8 BRT corridors
PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has initiated the tender process for the maintenance and installations of 148 boom barriers across 8 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.
The very first boom barrier was installed in April 2022 at the Deccan College bus stop, on the BRT corridor from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi. Within the first week itself, the boom barrier was crashed in by an auto-rickshaw and had to be repaired.
Similarly, PMPML installed one at Jagtap dairy chowk and Kalewadi phata in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), whereupon a four-wheeler dashed into the boom.
Dattatraya Zende, BRT manager, PMPML, is confident that despite these small mishaps, the boom barrier is essential and will help to get rid of unwanted vehicles on BRT corridors.
“We started the pilot project at Deccan college and have installed it in four places in the PMC area and 8 automatic boom barriers in the PCMC area. We are confident that it will work perfectly for the next 148 automatic boom barriers that will soon be installed. We are using advanced technology and have fitted sirens which ring when the vehicle is 20 feet away thus alerting any small vehicle to stop or slow down,” said Zende.
Each automatic boom barrier beside the siren also has a sensor and a camera. With each bus having a number, the sensor senses that number and only then opens the boom barrier. The camera recognises the bus at a distance of 20 metres before it enters the corridor. These automatic boom barriers were suggested in an attempt to keep the BRT routes in the city clear of unwanted vehicles.
Activist Vivek Velankar of Sajak Nagrik Manch, said, “What is the need of putting all 148 at one time. PMPML has already installed 8, so they should go slow and take small steps, try this automatic boom barrier at 20 places, let people get used to it and see their reaction instead of rushing in and making it a costly affair.”
Currently, automatic boom barriers are installed at Jagtap dairy chowk, Kalewadi phata, Sathe biscuit chowk at Vishrantwadi, Deccan College, BRTS stretch on Katraj to Swargate, Swargate to Hadapsar, Yerawada to Kharadi, Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi, Bopodi to Chinchwad, Jagtap dairy chowk to Kalewadi phata and Sangavi phata to Kiwale chowk.
U.P. Board: Class 9 to 12 admissions to take place till August 5
With the start of 2022-23 academic session, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as U.P. Board, has started preparations for its next edition of high school and intermediate examinations. As per its schedule, students from class 9 to 12 will be given admission in its affiliated schools till August 5. Principals of these schools will deposit the lump sum examination fee of class 10 and class 12 students at treasury by August 10.
Ludhiana reports 28 fresh Covid cases, no casualty
As many as 28 fresh Covid cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours on Saturday. The tally of cases in the district now stands at 1,10,686, of which 1,08,231 have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. Of 161 active cases in the district on Saturday, 152 have been quarantined at home and the rest are admitted at different hospitals.
Dharmendra Pradhan for developing world-class institutions to prepare 21st century students
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (education summit) organised in Varanasi was a step towards establishing India as a knowledge-based superpower and preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. For a long time, work was done to end our culture, guru-shishya tradition and education system, he said. Dharmendra Pradhan expressed hope that universities will play an important role in preparing entrepreneurial society and creating job-creators.
Kanpur Dehat scripts empowerment tale with all-women team of 18 officials
An all-women team of 18 officers working in various capacities holds the reins of governance in Kanpur Dehat, perhaps the highest number anywhere, turning the district in central Uttar Pradesh into a shining symbol of women empowerment. Kanpur Dehat district, 40 km west of Kanpur, was created in 1982 after “bandit queen” Phoolan Devi and her gang gunned down 22 Thakurs in Behmai village in 1981. Neha Jain is the Kanpur Dehat district magistrate.
Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.1°C, scattered rain likely at night
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet weather, told news agency PTI that scattered rain is likely to take place in some areas of the national capital tonight. The Met department, meanwhile, said that generally cloudy skies with thundershowers are likely over the national capital for the next few days.
