PMRDA begins acquiring land in Mauje Solu, Vadgaon Shinde

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has commenced construction on the 88.13-kilometer-long inner ring road. The project will be carried out in stages, beginning with the Solu-Wagholi area and progressing to the Pune-Ahmednagar Road.

Farmers in Vadgaon Shinde are being consulted as the project is likely to have a direct impact on them. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMRDA authorities began acquiring land in these villages for the project on Monday. In the first phase, the PMRDA has begun land acquisition in the villages of Mauje Solu, Vadgaon Shinde, and Niragudi. Farmers in Vadgaon Shinde are being consulted as the project is likely to have a direct impact on them.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Considering the ever-increasing population in and around Pune, the district authorities proposed the development of two outer ring roads to improve connectivity to six highways that pass through Pune District.

Among the two, this project is being developed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), whereas the PMRDA is implementing the other one.

The primary objective of this first phase of PMRDA is to establish a seamless connection between the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the city road through the Ring Road facilitated by the Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). This strategic development is anticipated to ease traffic congestion within the city, benefiting both commuters and residents alike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the ring road project also encompasses the segment from Solu to Vadgaon Shinde, which extends into the Pune municipal limits. Under the jurisdiction of the PMRDA, this section will undergo development, ensuring a comprehensive road network.

A key aspect of this initiative involves the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) taking charge of the 5.70 km section of the ring road from Vadgaon Shinde to Lohegaon to Wagholi within its municipal limits. This collaborative effort underscores a concerted approach to urban development and infrastructure enhancement.

In November 2023, the district collector approved the notification under section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and it was published in the government gazette. After the notification, the land measurement started followed by land acquisition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector of PMRDA said, “A meeting with affected farmers in Vadgaon Shinde was held on November 30, where locals agreed to contribute land for the Ring Road project. A total area of 5.71 hectares in Mauje Vadgaon Shinde is affected by the ring road. The land measurement process and land acquisition will take around two months. Then, PMRDA will give compensation options such as cash, to give Transfer development rights (TDR) and floor space index (FSI).”

As Vadgaon Shinde becomes a focal point in this infrastructural metamorphosis, the collaborative efforts of authorities and local communities signal a promising future for improved connectivity and urban mobility in the region.

10 stations, 17 flyovers, and three railway overbridges

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The construction of an 83.12-kilometer-long Ring Road of PMRDA is connecting various talukas, including Haveli, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, and others in the Pune region. The ambitious project includes the creation of 10 stations, 17 flyovers, and three railway overbridges along its route. The development of the Ring Road was previously included in the Regional Development Plan, with an initial plan for a 123.97-kilometre stretch, 90 metres in width.