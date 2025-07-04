Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

PMRDA begins work on 300-meter road stretch in Hinjewadi Phase 2

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 10:18 AM IST

Pune: In a step toward easing traffic congestion and resolving civic issues in the city’s rapidly growing IT hub, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has started clearing encroachments on key roads. On Thursday, work began to reopen the road stretch from Hinjewadi Phase 2 – Wipro Circle to Marunji Laxmi Chowk, which had remained inaccessible for years due to unauthorized constructions.

Under the guidance of PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase, the action was launched in coordination with multiple departments.

“The final 300 meters of the road near Marunji–Wipro Circle is now under construction and is expected to be completed within 15 to 20 days,” said Mhase.

PMRDA had earlier issued notices in areas where natural drainage paths were diverted or blocked due to encroachments. Based on that, clearing operations have now begun.

“Some local business owners voluntarily removed their encroachments to support the road reopening,” said Mhase.

“The road will help ease traffic in Hinjewadi significantly and benefit residents and those working in the IT sector. Once completed, the road will connect to Laxmi Chowk and is expected to bring major relief to daily commuters in the area,” he said.

