PMRDA conducts awareness programmes on building permissions to boost revenue

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has begun to conduct public awareness programmes to inform individuals about unauthorised constructions and to provide guidance on the building permission process. The planning and development has been conducting such events for the past one year.

PMRDA has pulled down 454 unauthorised constructions from January to till date. Besides demolition drives, the authority is also carrying out awareness programmes and motivating residents to sanction plans and take permission to avoid action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Tuesday, PMRDA held a workshop in Wadki village, Haveli district.

During the workshop, information was provided about the required documents for construction permission, application process, construction regulations, regularisation of land measurements, etc.

Monika Singh, deputy collector, in charge of unauthorised construction demolition department, PMRDA, said, “To avoid action, people are keen on taking required permissions.”

Sunil Marale, joint director of town planning, PMRDA, said, “Due to awareness and unauthorised action, there is a rise in building permission from last year. We estimate ₹320 crore of revenue from the building permission department in the 2023-24 annual budgets. Now, we have crossed ₹400 crore in December.”

