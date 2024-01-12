PMRDA demands eight amenity spaces on Pune Metro Line 3

PUNE As the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is having trouble obtaining land, it has asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide eight amenity spaces on Pune Metro Line-3, along Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route. Facing land crunch, PMRDA has asked PMC to provide eight amenity spaces on Pune Metro Line-3, along Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route. (HT FILE)

As per PMRDA officials, they have managed to acquire land for parking at three out of the total 23 metro stations in Maan, Balewadi and Shivajinagar. So, it has sent a letter to PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar last month and demanded amenity spaces for parking. PMRDA have demanded eight amenity spaces in the Baner and Balewadi areas.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After getting eight amenity spaces, PMRDA will be able to make provision for parking space for seven more metro stations-Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon and Baner metro station.

Rajendra Thorat, executive engineer, state and management department, said, “We received a letter from PMRDA on December 12 last year. After that, we carried out surveys in Baner and Balewadi regarding amenity spaces. We found eight spaces in Baner-Balewadi areas. However, these amenity spaces are reserved for different purposes rather than parking.”

“The decision will be taken by the amenity space committee to provide space for parking purposes. The PMC commissioner is the head of the committee. The proposal has been sent to the committee,” he said.

He further said, “All these amenity spaces are located near to Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, and Baner metro stations. Earlier, PMRDA was demanding land for parking in different locations but demanded lands belonging to private landowners. So, we expressed our inability to provide private land and suggested that we provide amenity spaces which belong to PMC.”

As per the estate and management department, out of eight amenity spaces, five are located in Balewadi area and rest in Baner. All spaces are located between 100 meters to 400 meters of distance from seven stations.

Pune Metro Line-3 is being jointly executed by Tata Group’s Trill Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens. The 23 km route is expected to be completed by March 2025 due to delays in land acquisition. According to officials, however, nearly 45% of the work has been completed. Still, it has been a struggle to acquire land for parking at all the metro stations on Metro Line 3.