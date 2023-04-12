Expert committee submits proposed DP to PMRDA

The State government-appointed committee that heard 69,000 suggestions and objections to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) proposed Development Plan (DP) has submitted its final report to the development authority.

The State government-appointed committee that heard 69,000 suggestions and objections to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) proposed Development Plan (DP) has submitted its final report (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMRDA would now present it to the planning committee before submitting it to the Chief Minister for final approval.

One of the key recommendations of the committee in the report is maintaining the reservation of hilltops and hill slopes around the city.

PMRDA announced the draft development plan in August 2021 and invited objections. Around 69,000 citizens had filed objections to some of the details in the DP.

Reacting to the same, Rahul Mahiwal, the PMRDA metropolis commissioner, stated, “The government-appointed committee to hear the objections has completed its work and submitted its report with recommendations. The PMRDA will now present the draft Development Plan (DP) to the planning committee. Following approval by the planning committee, it will be presented to the Chief Minister, who is in charge of the PMRDA organisation, for approval.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This development plan encompasses an area of approximately 7,000 square kilometres, including 814 villages in the Pune district, accounting for approximately 60% of the total area.

The committee started hearing objections-suggestions in March 2022 and finished in December 2022.

According to Mahiwal, “The expert committee made 23 recommendations, one of which is to keep Hill Top and Hill Slope in the PMRDA region. Even the majority of the reservations proposed by PMRDA for infrastructure projects were kept.”

Ramdas Jagtap, a PMRDA officer, stated, “Because the expert committee submitted the report, the planning committee is expected to discuss it and submit it for final approval. The Development Plan is nearing completion.”