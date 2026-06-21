PMRDA, MahaRail sign pact to fast-track railway overbridges, underpasses in Pune region

To address traffic bottlenecks and eliminate railway level crossings across the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MahaRail) for the construction of railway overbridges (ROBs), railway underbridges (RUBs) and foot overbridges (FOBs).

The initiative follows directions from chief minister and PMRDA chairman Devendra Fadnavis, who had stressed the need to address increasing traffic congestion in the region and prioritise the removal of railway level crossings. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the agreement, railway-related infrastructure projects within the PMRDA jurisdiction will now be executed through MahaRail rather than by multiple agencies. Officials said the move is expected to streamline approvals, speed up execution and ensure better technical coordination.

“The agreement will significantly speed up the construction of railway overbridges and underpasses in the PMRDA region, helping reduce traffic congestion and making several roads free from railway crossings. It will also save commuters’ travel time and fuel consumption while supporting faster regional development,” PMRDA commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari said.

He added that the initiative would provide long-term relief to commuters as queues at railway crossings across the metropolitan region are expected to reduce substantially after completion of the projects.

The initiative follows directions from chief minister and PMRDA chairman Devendra Fadnavis, who had stressed the need to address increasing traffic congestion in the region and prioritise the removal of railway level crossings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the directions, PMRDA and MahaRail held a series of meetings to finalise the modalities for transferring the projects. PMRDA commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari had instructed officials to expedite the process and complete the MoU formalities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the directions, PMRDA and MahaRail held a series of meetings to finalise the modalities for transferring the projects. PMRDA commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari had instructed officials to expedite the process and complete the MoU formalities. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The agreement was signed by Chaudhari and MahaRail managing director Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal in the presence of senior officials from both organisations, including PMRDA chief engineer (in-charge) Shivprasad Bagdi.