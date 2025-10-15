PMRDA orders strict regulation of heavy vehicles, drivers after fatal Hinjewadi run over

Pune: In the wake of last week’s fatal accident in Hinjewadi, where a woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after being hit by a concrete mixer truck, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has directed stricter regulation of heavy vehicles operating in the area. Pune, India - April 7, 2023: Police officials taking action on Heavy vehicles on Pune - Satara road (Dheeraj Bengrut story) in Pune, India, on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The 34-year-old beautician was run over by a ready-mix concrete (RMC) truck in Pandavnagar on the Hinjewadi-Maan Road on Friday. Police identified the victim as Bharati Mishra, a resident of Thergaon, who worked at a salon and also provided beauty services at clients’ homes.

“The truck was being driven within the 8am-to-noon restricted time, when they are not allowed to operate in the area,” deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Vivek Patil said. Its driver abandoned the vehicle some distance away and fled before being arrested.

Following the incident, residents welfare associations sent a letter to the Pune administration, demanding strict regulation of heavy vehicles in the area and mandatory daily alcohol and drug tests for the drivers.

Taking note of this, a meeting was held at the PMRDA office in Akurdi on Monday, where officials decided that heavy vehicles linked to construction projects will now be allowed to ply only during hours designated by the traffic police. The decision follows growing concern over frequent road accidents involving construction trucks in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Mhalunge belt, where several large residential and commercial projects are underway.

The meeting, chaired by PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, was attended by Avinash Patil, director of Development Permission and Planning Department, police inspector Maheshkumar Saratape, and representatives of builders from the Hinjewadi-Maan-Mhalunge region.

Builders were told to ensure all heavy vehicle drivers are licensed, sober, and adhere to traffic rules. Each builder must also maintain updated records of drivers and their vehicles at project sites.

“Builders must take responsibility for ensuring their vehicles do not operate during restricted hours. They should verify that drivers are qualified and not under any influence while on duty,” said Patil. “Strict action will be taken against developers whose vehicles cause accidents or violate norms.”

PMRDA has also decided to suspend construction permissions for the builder associated with the truck involved in the recent accident. Officials said such action will serve as a warning to other developers to strictly comply with safety regulations.