PMRDA, PCMC and PWD carry out anti-encroachment drive in Hinjewadi

Pune: To reduce traffic congestion at Hinjewadi IT Park area, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Public Works Department (PWD) jointly carried out an anti-encroachment drive Friday morning.

Authorities had appealed to people to not set up illegal stalls on footpaths or roadsides or else face action. (HT PHOTO)

They removed illegal structures between Laxmi Chowk and Kasar Sai Road areas.

Monika Singh, PMRDA assistant commissioner, said, “We had given notices in advance to residents and commercial establishments to remove encroachments. With no response from them, we jointly conducted the drive on Friday. Illegal hawkers and vendors eat up road space causing traffic congestion. We have appealed to people to not set up illegal stalls on footpaths or roadsides or else face action. PMRDA would continue the anti-encroachment drive in future.”

IT engineer Kunal Patil said, “Traffic chaos forces us to reach workplace late. Many IT firms have made it mandatory to come to office and done away with work from home. The metro works has added to traffic jams.”

Another techie Neha Sahoo said, “While these anti-encroachment drives are welcome, I think it is all a show as these illegal structure return within a week. Authorities should carry out regular patrolling of these areas.”

Sneha Kamat, working at an IT firm, said, “Hinjewadi IT Park is a major technology hub housing multinational firms. Though it has good infrastructure, roads and public amenities are poor.”

