PMRDA planning committee polls: BJP, NCP win majority seats, Congress defeated

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have maintained their seats in proportion to their voter share, but Congress which rebelled from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was defeated in the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) planning committee elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The voting was held on Wednesday and results for the same were declared on Friday.

The voting was held for a total of 30 seats, among which BJP got 16, Nationalist Congress Party got 12 seats, Shiv Sena won one and an independent candidate won one.

The elected members for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, municipal councils falling under the PMRDA region and gram panchayat elected the members.

NCP offered Congress one seat but it rejected the offer and preferred to fight alone.

Congress has ten members in the municipal corporation but, it got only eight votes. As two members diverted their votes, Congress city unit president issued notice to party leader Aba Bagul and asked for clarification.

NCP leader Prashant Jagtap said, “BJP is claiming that the victory margin is huge but all parties have got seats in proportion.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “NCP claimed that it will be successful in taking away some votes from BJP but it has failed.”